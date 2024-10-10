Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

