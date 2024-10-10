Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,680,946.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,063.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

