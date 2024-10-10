Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.00. 11,340,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,246,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

