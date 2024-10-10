Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

HGKGY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Power Assets has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.