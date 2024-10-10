Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $61.23 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,133,899.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,899.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.