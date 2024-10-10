PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE PRO opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $859.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

