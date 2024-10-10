Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Proximus Trading Down 2.0 %

BGAOY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 11,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

