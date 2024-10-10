Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1,402.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after buying an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 626,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,372. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 564,423 shares of company stock worth $30,818,171. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

