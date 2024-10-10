Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.10.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
