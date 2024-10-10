Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

