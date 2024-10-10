Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38. Insiders have sold 107,593 shares of company stock worth $602,814 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

