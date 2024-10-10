Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

