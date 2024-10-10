QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QNB Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS QNBC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. QNB has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. QNB’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

