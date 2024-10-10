Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 342,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,166% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Quantum FinTech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,000. Quantum FinTech Acquisition comprises approximately 16.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 23.33% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

