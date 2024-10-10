Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of QUILF remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.