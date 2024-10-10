Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Quilter Price Performance
Shares of QUILF remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
Quilter Company Profile
