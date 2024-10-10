Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

