Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.72.
About Renault
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.