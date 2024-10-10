Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

