ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,324,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 888,744 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RNW
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.