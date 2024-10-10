ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,324,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 888,744 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

