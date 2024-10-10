Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 632 ($8.27) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.32). Approximately 33,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 177,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641 ($8.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.29) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RWI

Renewi Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Renewi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 647.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 636.70. The company has a market cap of £514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Renewi news, insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.62), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($79,388.76). 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Renewi

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.