Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTO. Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

RTO stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

