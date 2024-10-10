Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $249,704.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $249,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 471,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,966. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.