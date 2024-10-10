Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,059,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,940. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

