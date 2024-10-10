Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 212,695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 127,528 call options.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock worth $24,238,940. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

