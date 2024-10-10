Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 212,695 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 127,528 call options.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.65 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock worth $24,238,940. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
