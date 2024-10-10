Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.

NYSE RKT opened at $17.28 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 157.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $143,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

