Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $675.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $605.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.34. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

