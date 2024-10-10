Royal Bank of Canada Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$54.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATS. Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$58.57.
ATS Price Performance
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million.
About ATS
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
