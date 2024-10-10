SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SAF-Holland stock remained flat at C$19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.96. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$19.50.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

