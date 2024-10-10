Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 198.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 90.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara



Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

