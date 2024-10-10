Scotiabank Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$22.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.30.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.93. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.21.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0362903 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.