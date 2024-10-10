Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.