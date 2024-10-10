Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,142,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.10. 83,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.