Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 798 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,290. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.