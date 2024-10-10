ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $950.00. The stock had previously closed at $905.94, but opened at $925.97. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow shares last traded at $923.67, with a volume of 149,317 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.46.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.04 and a 200-day moving average of $782.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

