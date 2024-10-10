Shentu 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.49 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $73.11 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,800,123 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

