Short Interest in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Declines By 80.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 6.3 %

XXII stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Articles

