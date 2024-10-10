Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 283.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.11. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.34.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.