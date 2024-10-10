Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Grows By 283.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Up 3.2 %
China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.11. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.34.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
