Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Grows By 382.9%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 382.9% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth $310,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.