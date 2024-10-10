Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Declines By 68.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,072. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.15.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 128.08% and a negative net margin of 84.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

