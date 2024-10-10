Short Interest in GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Increases By 350.0%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GUROF remained flat at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.04.

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

