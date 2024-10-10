Short Interest in GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Increases By 350.0%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GUROF remained flat at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.04.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GURU Organic Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.