Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Expands By 329.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 329.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 432,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $42.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

