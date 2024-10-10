Short Interest in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Drops By 70.9%

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of IPXX remained flat at $10.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 422,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 460,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,229,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

