Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 91.2%

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 163,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.