Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 91.2%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 163,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

