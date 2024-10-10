Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Expands By 227.9%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 227.9% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. 101,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $13.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.49%.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

