Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 81.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 5,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

