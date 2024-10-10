Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Increases By 566.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $6.25 during trading on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

