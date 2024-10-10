Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Lowered to $80.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

