SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Downgraded by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.45.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.46.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
