Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 180295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

