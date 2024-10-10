Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.25 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $31.74 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

