Status Hits Market Capitalization of $89.42 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008487 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00014930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.26 or 0.99910775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,906,133,757 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

